"Drawn to Life: Master Drawings from the Age of Rembrandt in the Peck Collection" is at the Ackland Art Museum in Chapel Hill, N.C., through Dec. 31, 2022. It includes dozens of 17th and 18th century drawings by Dutch and Flemish artists, including rare works by Rembrandt and this piece, "Studies of Hands from an Album" by Abraham Bloemaert. (Colleen Hammond/The News & Observer via AP)