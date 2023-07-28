Norman Michael Bray

Holly Springs police arrested a man after a “weapon of mass destruction” was found at a gas station, according to reports.

The report said the Sheetz gas station at 1100 Avent Ferry Road was evacuated on Wednesday evening after police searched a 1999 Toyota 4Runner in the parking lot, belonging to a man who was “acting suspicious.”

When officers searched the car, they found an “improvised explosive device,” drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Norman Michael Bray, 50, has been charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession or distribution of a precursor to methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Records from the N.C. Department of Correction show that Bray had been placed on community-supervised probation just 10 days before he was arrested in Holly Springs. In October, Bray was charged with possession of a Schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Moore County. He is currently is custody at the Wake County Detention Center.

