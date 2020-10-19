FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, workers prepare absentee ballots for mailing at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina issued new guidance Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, to allow counties to deal with more than 10,000 absentee ballots with various deficiencies that have been in limbo due to court battles over the witness requirement for voting by mail. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)