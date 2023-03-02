RICHLANDS - Two men have been arrested after four stolen vehicles are found in Onslow County near Richlands.
Travis Foy is charged with two counts of larceny of motor vehicle-felony and felony conspiracy, and Dakota Cowan is charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony conspiracy, two counts of possess stolen motor vehicle and flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.
An investigation began back on February 25.led to the arrests.
Officials say deputies were called to the 100 block of Rattlesnake Junction for a stolen vehicle.
Officials received a tip that there wmay be a stolen vehicle being stored in a garage at that address.
When police arrived, they found a stolen UTV from Duplin County and a stolen custom motorcycle from Onslow County.
Two days later, deputies went to William Gurganus Road for a report of a stolen Ford F-150.
The next day, officials said the stolen vehicle, which had a trailer attached to it, was found at the same location where the other two stolen vehicles were found.
As they were at the scene, they say the saw a man get into the vehicle.
Deputies tried to stop the driver from driving away, which led to a short chase. The driver, Cowan, left the car and began to run away but was caught and taken into custody.
He was booked on a $50,000 secured bond.
Later, Foy was also arrested and booked on a $20,000 secured bond.
Officials say from February 8 to February 28, they have recovered four stolen vehicles and a utility trailer from the same residence.
The investigation is ongoing.
