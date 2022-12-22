MAYSVILLE - As part of the state Department of Commerce’s Rural Transformation Grant Fund, the town of Maysville was awarded $899,999
In an effort to bring economic development to the town’s Main Street, Maysville will receieve a first grant is for $850,000 designated for a building with multiple uses in the heart of Maysville’s Main St., and the second grant is for $ 49,999 from the Rural Community Capacity (RC2) category.
The building has been in the town since the 1920s but has not been in use for over 20 years. County and town officials say plans are to bring the two-story multi-use building back to life.
Town officials say $850,000 of the Rural Transformation funding will go toward kickstarting construction on the building, with just under $50,000 going towards a new amphitheater which they plan to build at the top of the Maysville Marketplace on Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.