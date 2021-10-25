RALEIGH (AP) — The public is getting multiple chances this week to tell North Carolina legislators what they think about U.S. House and General Assembly district boundary proposals that lawmakers have been drawing.
The House and Senate redistricting committees scheduled four hearings over Monday and Tuesday to take input on maps that Republicans and Democrats have created. It's the next step before the legislature begins voting on the plans, which are based on 2020 census population figures.
Public hearings will be held in Raleigh both afternoons, with two remote sites for each session. Those other locales are Wilmington and Lenoir on Monday and Greenville and Charlotte on Tuesday. In addition, there will be separate online-only hearings late Monday and Tuesday. Potential speakers for all four meetings were told to sign up in advance online.
The legislature is aiming to enact by early November new maps for use starting with next year's elections.
