NEW BERN – North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) will be hosting a Third District U.S. Service Academy Day for all interested 7th-12th grade students this Saturday, September 24 at Craven Community College from 10 am-12:30 pm.
All interested parents, educators, and prospective students are invited to attend.
“Our Third District Service Academy Day is a wonderful opportunity for students, parents, and educators to gain the knowledge and expertise needed to submit a quality application to one of our distinguished U.S. Service Academies” said Rep. Murphy. “The Service Academy application and selection process is very competitive, and I look forward to helping our students gain the tools needed for maximum consideration at our event on September 24th!”
