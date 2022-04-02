Army Chief of Staff Lars Lervik lights candles for the four marines killed during a NATO exercise on Friday, in Rena, Noway, Monday, March 21, 2022. The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise. The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area. (Geir Olsen/NTB via AP)