Tropical Storm Colin formed off the coast of South Carolina early Saturday morning.
Colin began around 10 miles west-southwest of Myrtle Beach, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is moving northeast at 7 mph.
"A slightly faster northeast to east-northeast motion is expected during the next day or so. On the forecast track, the center of Colin or its remnants is expected to move northeastward along or just inland of the North Carolina coast through Sunday afternoon," NHC said in the 11 p.m. advisory.
"The system is expected to dissipate completely Sunday night or Monday," NHC said in the 11 p.m. advisory.
Colin will continue to produce locally heavy rainfall across coastal portions of North Carolina through Sunday morning.
