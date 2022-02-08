Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Speedway Convenience Store located at the intersection of NC Hwy 172 and NC Hwy 210 in Sneads Ferry, on Feb. 5.
The clerk reported that around 4:30 a.m., two white males entered the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. The suspects tied the clerk up and left after stealing money from the register and safe. The suspects fled in the clerk’s car. The clerk was not injured.
North Topsail Beach Police Department responded as well to assist and upon their arrival spoke with the victim. While speaking with the victim, the victim saw his vehicle drive by with the two white males inside. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects refused to stop, and a high-speed pursuit began. Multiple agencies assisted as it traveled through Onslow, Pender, New Hanover, and Brunswick Counties. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed in Brunswick County.
Both suspects are deceased and the investigation of the events during the pursuit are being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Any further inquiries regarding the pursuit and crash should be directed to the SBI.
