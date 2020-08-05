In this Feb. 12, 2019 image made from video and released by the Forsyth County, (N.C). Jail, authorities restrain John Neville in his cell as a nurse speaks with him, in Winston-Salem, N.C. The body-cam video from the jail shows Neville struggling with jail guards to get up from the floor where he was lying on his back, shouting that he couldn't breathe and calling out "Mama, mama!" before he was hog-tied to restrain him. Neville died at a local hospital of a brain injury on Dec. 4, 2019. (Forsyth County Jail via AP)