LA GRANGE - A pair of 22-year-olds — Kaches Cuttino and Blonnie Minor of La Grange — were arrested Monday by Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office detectives on narcotics charges.
Detectives with the LCSO’s Restore Lenoir SCARR (Street Crimes and Rapid Response) unit conducted a narcotics investigation at 4572 Norbert Hill Road in La Grange. After obtaining probable cause for a search warrant, the warrant was executed at the residence.
During the search, detectives discovered narcotics were being processed and distributed at the Norbert Hill Road residence. Upon completion of the search, detectives located and seized 379 grams of marijuana, 393 grams of Fentanyl and 35 grams of cocaine, along with packaging consistent with the sale of street-level narcotics.
Cuttino and Minor were both arrested and charged with:
· trafficking in Fentanyl
· trafficking in cocaine
· possession with intent to sale and/or deliver marijuana
· three counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of narcotics
· possession of drug paraphernalia
Minor was also served with an unrelated order for arrest. Cuttino and Minor were placed in the Lenoir County Jail under secured bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.