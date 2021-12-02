SACC honors Man, Woman, Business and Military Person of the Year
- By Mike McHugh
-
- Updated
- 0
The honorees all had one thing in common: They all gave back to the community.
Not surprisingly, the three individuals plus one non profit chosen as the Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce 2021 Man, Woman, Business and Military Person of the Year went above and beyond their job description or mission statement and returned immeasurable time and goodwill back to their communities.
The event was held Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Chris Kollar’s 213 West Weddings & Event Center in Peletier and was catered by Class Act Catering, owned and operated by Phyllis Manning.
Charles A. Rawls, with Mary Rawls Realty and the “voice” of the Swansboro Pirates took home the 2021 Man of the Year honors for his near four decades involvement with the town’s middle and high school by being an active and supporting board member of the Swansboro Century Club, the school’s athletic booster club founded in 1981.
The SCC would be crowned the 2021 Business of the Year. In accepting the award on behalf of the SCC, Rawls said many people are responsible for the success of the program--both past and present—such as “Earl Taylor, Claude Crews and Joe Beasley.”
Kelley Brown, a manager at the Swansboro Hampton Inn & Suites was surprised and humbled when she learned she was selected as the 2021 Woman of the Year. Her award was presented by her friend and colleague, Linda Thornley who said when the hotel opened more than 10 years ago said “she wanted a team that would become involved in the community. Kelley does so much outside the hotel such her organizing a turkey drive for the USO recently over Thanksgiving,” Thornley said.
USMC Capt. Spencer Marsinek was awarded the 2021 Military Person of the Year for his extraordinary efforts organizing, promoting and leading the Swansboro Baseball & Softball League as its president. Marsinek said more than 400 families have their children involved in the different baseball and softball levels with the SBSL at the athletic complex off Swansboro Loop Road. Marsinek was presented with a plaque by retired USMC Lt.Col. Dave Brown, chairman of the Military Affairs Committee. Brown said Marsinek is an exceptional Marine and an incredible leader of the SBSL.
“Spencer and the Swansboro Baseball & Softball League have hosted tournaments that have brought teams in from other areas. They have built these fields using red clay from Georgia and are doing so with the hopes of attracting a big tournament in 2023 with more than 60 teams who will stay here for five days. That’s good news for hotels and for our restaurants,” Brown said. Brown said more than half of the SBSL’s board of directors are either active or retired military. The SBSL has also given land at Sander Field for the future home of the Swansboro Veteran’s Memorial, a project spearheaded by Brown.
In addition to the awards, the Chamber recognized retired staffer Celeste Prusaitis. Celeste served years as a staff member while maintaining a membership for her Mary Kay Cosmetics home-based business. The gathered also were introduced to their new board of directors which will be led by Junior Freeman of Emerald Coast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Newport man fills home, life with love of all things antique
- 600-pound great white shark pings off Morehead City
- Thanksgiving day fire severely damages Carteret County home
- Carteret students picked for Music for All Bands of America, to march in Tournament of Roses Parade
- N.C. lithium mine proposal draws fire despite Tesla contract, job projections
- Sheriff’s office files charges against juvenile involved in Down East stabbing; victim released from hospital
- Atlantic Beach planners, council approve changes to Tackle Box Tavern site plan
- Carteret commissioners approve 12.5% raise for 911 communications center staff in effort to recruit, retain workers
- U.S. Supreme Court to hear N.C. voter ID case
- Former Carteret County Commissioner Lewis dies Tuesday in SC wreck
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It ain’t over ‘til it’s over (44)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Biden promises kept vs. promises broken/lies (28)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The unelected corporate elite (21)
- With possible shrimp trawl closures before state fisheries commission, industry workers, advocates express concern over ‘detrimental’ proposal (19)
- EDITORIAL: Elections results show voters are taking note (19)
- Carteret school board adopts policy to prohibit teaching Critical Race Theory; discipline was not part of curriculum (13)
- Duke University Marine Lab scientist to lead 5-year offshore wind energy study (10)
- Carteret County terminates library director Mason citing job performance (10)
- EDITORIAL: Leadership through fear is disuniting the country (9)
- Commentary: Tax rate agreement good news, brings smile (8)
- EDITORIAL: Good employment numbers belie a dark cloud for small businesses (8)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The death of Newport River (8)
- State gives town $6M: Emergency operations center funding (8)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Fishery management plans are a failure (7)
- Commentary: Confronting ignorance and ignorant confrontation (7)
- Town manager search over (6)
- Morehead City to make more progress on paving in 2022 with work going to bid soon (6)
- Newport officials agree to funds for basketball court repairs, staff pay study (6)
- EDITORIAL: Closing inland shrimping will cost the public more (6)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The VA is helping (6)
- New businesses take shape in Cape Carteret as growth continues in western end of county (5)
- Council advances proposal for 30-unit complex on Morehead waterfront with rezoning approval (5)
- EDITORIAL: Thanksgiving, a time to reflect on the unique qualities of our nation (5)
- Emerald Isle board OKs effort to get state money to dredge boating access channel (4)
- New study shows NC 3rd in nation for solar energy growth, 10th in renewable energy overall (4)
- NC School Boards Association names Carteret board 2021 County Commissioners of the Year (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Beach protection; a case for groins (3)
- Commentary: Consumer response often drives inflation (3)
- EDITORIAL: Shrimp trawl decision was a close call for consumers (3)
- NC Coastal Habitat Protection Plan amendment headed to state agency for review (3)
- Cape Carteret secures $500K in state budget for ongoing multi-use trail construction (3)
- NC state controller wants education spending order halted (2)
- Last day to campaign (2)
- NC Coastal Resources Commission seeks input on proposed beach management plan rules (2)
- Emerald Isle board to consider grant application for boat channel dredging (2)
- US Northwest, Canada devastated by flood, 1 death reported (2)
- Carteret County advisory panel recommends approval of CAMA land-use plan update (2)
- NC Wildlife Resources Commission offers reduced fees for select licenses (2)
- Town hopes to save district: Loss of historic status feared as homes deteriorate (2)
- 2 children hurt when bullet hits vehicle in drive-thru (1)
- Pandemic, politics drive Xi's absence from global talks (1)
- Weather service forecasts coastal system could bring flooding along Crystal Coast Saturday night (1)
- State launches resiliency partnership for regions hit by Hurricane Florence (1)
- North Carolina legislators taking final redistricting votes (1)
- Knife attack on German train severely injures 3 people (1)
- After Virginia, GOP amplifies debate over race and education (1)
- Radicalization's path: In case studies, finding similarities (1)
- Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in Kenosha shootings (1)
- News briefs: Nov. 7, 2021 (1)
- Idled North Carolina sports wagering legislation reemerges (1)
- Hope Mission to serve annual Thanksgiving meal at soup kitchen, via Meals on Wheels (1)
- EDITORIAL: Christmas giving should be a community focus (1)
- Carteret Health Care partners with nonprofit blood provider The Blood Connection (1)
- Pathologist: Rittenhouse shot first man at close range (1)
- House Dems delay huge social bill, plan infrastructure vote (1)
- Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving (1)
- Researchers try producing potato resistant to climate change (1)
- Officials: NC middle school students steal teacher's car (1)
- In shadow of Texas gas drilling sites, health fears escalate (1)
- Mullet fishermen: A journey from Carteret County to Florida (1)
- Carteret students picked for Music for All Bands of America, to march in Tournament of Roses Parade (1)
- Supreme Court appears to suggest right to guns at home extends to carrying them in public too (1)
- North Carolina sued over newly passed maps favoring GOP (1)
- An Outer Banks reporter walks into a global climate summit (1)
- Madison Cawthorn plans to change congressional districts setting up a potential match with Tim Moore (1)
- Cedar Point puts out calls for cold-weather gear as ‘Operation Bundle Up’ kicks off once again (1)
- NC Wildlife Resources Commission restocks white catfish in coastal rivers (1)
- After Twitter poll, CEO Musk sells off $5B in Tesla shares (1)
- States: Sackler family members abusing bankruptcy process (1)
- Leadership, action needed to reduce plastic pollution (1)
- EDITORIAL: Veterans care is a national debt (1)
- Man who went to space with Shatner dies in plane crash (1)
- North Carolina leaders remain divided about LGBT protections (1)
- US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January (1)
- Health director reports continued decline in COVID cases in Carteret County (1)
- North Carolina AG sues 14 companies over fire suppressant (1)
- I-40 bridge replacement to include wildlife underpass (1)
- UNC Chapel Hill trustees kill motion to ban admissions discrimination (1)
- Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill (1)
- US employers shrugged off virus and stepped up hiring (1)
- Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more Trump associates in probe (1)
- World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant (1)
- NC Sen. Berger willing to consider Medicaid expansion (1)
- Judge ready to issue extraordinary NC school spending order (1)
- Murkowski announces reelection bid opposed by Trump (1)
- Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate (1)
- Lawsuit: NRA illegally funded Trump, other GOP candidates (1)
- Yard waste pickup comes early! (1)
- Is it green, or forever toxic? Nuclear rift at climate talks (1)
- Storm drain sensors show more frequent nuisance flooding (1)
- Can Biden find the right balance on immigration? (1)
- Amazon workers in Alabama get a do-over in union election (1)
- Ice on the edge of survival: Warming is changing the Arctic (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.