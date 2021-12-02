sacc3

Capt. Spencer Marsinek was selected as the 2021 Military Man of the Year for his leadership with the Swansboro Baseball & Softball League. Retired Lt.Col. Dave Brown, right, presented the award as Spencer's wife Mandy, (front, second from left) looks on. (Mike McHugh/SACC)
The honorees all had one thing in common: They all gave back to the community.
Celeste Prusaitis thanked chamber members at the annual meeting on Wednesday, Dec., 2021. Prusaitis retired from the chamber recently but will remain an active member through her Mary Kay Cosmetics business. (Mike McHugh/SACC)
Not surprisingly, the three individuals plus one non profit chosen as the Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce 2021 Man, Woman, Business and Military Person of the Year went above and beyond their job description or mission statement and returned immeasurable time and goodwill back to their communities.
The event was held Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Chris Kollar’s 213 West Weddings & Event Center in Peletier and was catered by Class Act Catering, owned and operated by Phyllis Manning.
Charles A. Rawls, with Mary Rawls Realty and the “voice” of the Swansboro Pirates took home the 2021 Man of the Year honors for his near four decades involvement with the town’s middle and high school by being an active and supporting board member of the Swansboro Century Club, the school’s athletic booster club founded in 1981.
The SCC would be crowned the 2021 Business of the Year. In accepting the award on behalf of the SCC, Rawls said many people are responsible for the success of the program--both past and present—such as “Earl Taylor, Claude Crews and Joe Beasley.”
Kelley Brown, a manager at the Swansboro Hampton Inn & Suites was surprised and humbled when she learned she was selected as the 2021 Woman of the Year. Her award was presented by her friend and colleague, Linda Thornley who said when the hotel opened more than 10 years ago said “she wanted a team that would become involved in the community. Kelley does so much outside the hotel such her organizing a turkey drive for the USO recently over Thanksgiving,” Thornley said.
USMC Capt. Spencer Marsinek was awarded the 2021 Military Person of the Year for his extraordinary efforts organizing, promoting and leading the Swansboro Baseball & Softball League as its president. Marsinek said more than 400 families have their children involved in the different baseball and softball levels with the SBSL at the athletic complex off Swansboro Loop Road. Marsinek was presented with a plaque by retired USMC Lt.Col. Dave Brown, chairman of the Military Affairs Committee. Brown said Marsinek is an exceptional Marine and an incredible leader of the SBSL.
“Spencer and the Swansboro Baseball & Softball League have hosted tournaments that have brought teams in from other areas. They have built these fields using red clay from Georgia and are doing so with the hopes of attracting a big tournament in 2023 with more than 60 teams who will stay here for five days. That’s good news for hotels and for our restaurants,” Brown said. Brown said more than half of the SBSL’s board of directors are either active or retired military. The SBSL has also given land at Sander Field for the future home of the Swansboro Veteran’s Memorial, a project spearheaded by Brown.
In addition to the awards, the Chamber recognized retired staffer Celeste Prusaitis. Celeste served years as a staff member while maintaining a membership for her Mary Kay Cosmetics home-based business. The gathered also were introduced to their new board of directors which will be led by Junior Freeman of Emerald Coast.

