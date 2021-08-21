LEXINGTON (AP) — The body of a woman who had been reported missing has been found in a North Carolina lake, a sheriff’s office said.
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Laura-Michelle Trent, newsoutlets reported.
Officials said Trent had been missing since Monday and was last seen at the Yadkin River Access under the bridge on U.S. Highway 64, near the Davidson-Davie county line. The sheriff’s office said her body was recovered from High Rock Lake just after 11 a.m. Friday.
Trent’s body is being sent for an autopsy, and the sheriff’s office is looking into her death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.