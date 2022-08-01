CRESWELL (AP) — A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a North Carolina highway on Monday, but no injuries were reported, officials said.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the plane had a problem and landed on Plane makes emergency landing on NC highway, no injurieswest of Creswell, news outlets reported.
The pilot heading from Dare County to Plymouth experienced a loss of power and when he set the Piper Turbo Arrow down without landing gear, it skidded across the highway, Lt. Charles Arnold said.
Arnold said the pilot was, “The calmest I’ve ever seen,” after such an emergency.
The Federal Aviation Administration was called in to investigate.
