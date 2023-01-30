WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed and two others were critically injured early Sunday during a shooting in a North Carolina city outside a building where space had been rented out for a party, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police said they were called shortly after 5:15 a.m. to the business location and found Darryl Rice Jr., 29, with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, according to a police news release.
Two other people with gunshot wounds -- males age 23 and 17 -- had separately been taken to hospitals. Both were in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, according to police.
A preliminary investigation by police indicates an argument began inside the business where the party was scheduled and continue outside before shots were fired, the news release said. Police were still seeking information on Sunday.
Authorities closed the street outside the business for several hours for the investigation.
