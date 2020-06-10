WILMINGTON (AP) — A historic foundation in North Carolina has made the surprising move of endorsing the removal of two Confederate monuments from the city of Wilmington.
It was reported Tuesday that the board of the non-profit Historic Wilmington Foundation voted to support the removals.
The monuments in question are the Confederate Memorial Monument and the statue of Confederate politician George Davis.
“These artworks do not represent the values of the City of Wilmington or this organization,” foundation director Beth Rutledge said in a statement. "It is HWF’s hope that the monuments will be relocated to a location where they may be preserved, interpreted, contextualized, and used expressly for educational purposes, rather than to continue to serve as visual public reminders of racial injustice.”
The board’s decision follows in the wake of protests against police brutality and racism. Other southern cities in North Carolina and Virginia have been voting to remove confederate monuments in recent days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.