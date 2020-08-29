WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — A North Carolina county commissioner is charged with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, authorities said.
Ashe County Commissioner Larry Dix, 69, was arrested Thursday by agents of the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
The SBI said the alleged offenses happened between July 1, 2019 and June 19 of this year, but no additional details of the case were available.
Dix was being held in the Alleghany County Jail with bond set at $200,000. It’s not known whether Dix has an attorney.
