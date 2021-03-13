Susan Morehead of Greensboro receives her COVID-19 vaccination from Air Force medical technician Jade Loftus at the FEMA-supported mass vaccination site outside Four Season Town Centre mall, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Greensboro, N.C. Wednesday was the first full day of vaccinations at the site which includes both indoor and drive-thru vaccinations. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)