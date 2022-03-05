SMITHFIELD (AP) — A North Carolina teenager has been arrested and charged for leading law enforcement officers on two high speed chases and reaching speeds in excess of 130 mph before crashing, a sheriff's office said.
The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said the 17-year-old driver was first seen by a sheriff’s deputy in a 2006 Dodge Charger on U.S. Highway 70 driving at least 131 mph (210 km/h), news outlets reported. The deputy chased after the vehicle before losing sight of it.
A second sheriff’s deputy spotted the car and chased it toward Smithfield before also losing sight of it. Deputies then responded to a call about a crash at the Interstate 40-Cleveland Road interchange before midnight. The N.C. State Highway Patrol said the car went off the Cleveland Road bridge onto I-40 below and landed on the back quarter of another vehicle.
The teenager faces multiple charges including speeding, careless driving, reckless driving and felony speeding to elude arrest. He was treated and released from a local hospital before being jailed, the sheriff's office said. No other injuries were reported.
