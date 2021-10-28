TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is jailed on a $5 million bond on multiple child sex crime charges, and a sheriff's office says a woman he lived with is facing similar charges.
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Colan Lewis Swink, 44, of Newton, is charged with 109 felony counts of sex acts by a substitute parent or custodian and 25 felony counts each of statutory rape and sex offenses. He was jailed on a $5 million secured bond, the sheriff's office said.
Tammy Reedy Brown, 49, of Taylorsville, is charged with one felony count of conspiracy of a sex act by a substitute parent or custodian, according to the news release. She was jailed on a $75,000 secured bond.
The sheriff's office said Swink is accused of committing the sex crimes while he and Brown were living together in Taylorsville. No additional details were provided.
Brown and Swink were appointed attorneys during a court appearance on Thursday, but they weren't immediately available for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.