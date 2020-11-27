WENTWORTH (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy was shot Thursday night while responding to a domestic call.
Lt. Kevin Suthard of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the deputy was taken to a local hospital. An unidentified suspect was taken into custody.
Authorities did not immediately disclose the deputy's condition or give additional details about the shooting.
Rockingham County is located north of Greensboro, just south of the Virginia border.
