TOPSAIL - Topsail High School Varsity Softball Coach Eric Phillips was indicted June 27 by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly assaulting an softball player,
“On April 21, 2023, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office received a report in reference to a juvenile softball player being physically assaulted by Eric Phillips, Varsity Softball Coach at Topsail High School. Investigators with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office investigated the report of an assault and produced their findings of the investigation to the Pender County Grand Jury on June 26, 2023,” a PCSO announcement states.
According to officials, the Grand Jury indicted Phillips with three counts of assault on a female.
A Pender County Schools representative says that Phillips was suspended pending an investigation the day that the allegations were reported to the school administration, April 24. According to PCS, the school district accepted Phillips’ resignation on June . He had been coaching at the school since October 31, 2016.
PCS says that Phillips was a volunteer coach at the school and not an employee.
“On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Eric Phillips turned himself in to the Pender County Magistrate’s Office and was given an unsecured bond and released. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to determine if any other victims or witnesses exist. If you have information about this case or other information, please contact Detective Eric Short at 910-259-1212,” the PCSO announcement continues.
The school system also wrote the following in a statement provided to WECT:
“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we take any allegations of misconduct very seriously. Pender County Schools worked in full collaboration with authorities, and any further inquiries regarding this matter should be directed to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office. Pender County Schools remains committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all of our students and will continue to work diligently to ensure their welfare.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.