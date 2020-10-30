CONCORD (AP) — An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed when a man accidentally fired a gun inside a house in North Carolina early Friday morning, police said.
The child was dead when officers were called to the home at 2:08 a.m., Concord Police announced.
“I just think you have to practice extreme firearm safety,” Maj. Robert Ledwell Jr. told WSOC-TV. “We have to be cognizant that we are not treating a firearm like we do an ink pen.”
Police said the man suspected of shooting the child is a resident of the home and has been cooperative with investigators. Authorities are not looking for other suspects.
