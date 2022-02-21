An employee of a subcontractor fell off scaffolding in Onslow County and died.
Officials with the city of Jacksonville said that a subcontractor working at the Jack Amyette Recreation Center fell and died Monday.
They said it happened shortly before 2 p.m. and Jacksonville Police, Onslow County Emergency Medical Services and Jacksonville Fire & Emergency Services responded to the scene.
The rec center was destroyed by Hurricane Florence in 2018 and has been undergoing a major reconstruction effort.
The name of the worker has not yet been released.
