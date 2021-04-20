North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is shown at his home in Colfax, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Robinson announced late Monday, April 19, 2021 he will not seek the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in 2022. Robinson, who was elected five months ago to the state's No. 2 executive position in his first run for elected office, said in a video last week he was taking a “serious look” at a bid to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Burr. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, file)