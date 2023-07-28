WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH - On the south end of Wrightsville Beach, there’s something very green and very unusual in the water. It’s not algae. It’s not an antifreeze spill. It’s dye. And the man responsible for it being there says the Coast Guard is to blame.
“The repeated Coast Guard dredging has caused a lot of erosion and they’ve undermined their own wall multiple times,” said Rhett Taber. “And now I have a big sinkhole on my property--an open--well like sinkhole on my property.”
Taber, a retired pilot who lives in Raleigh, owns a vacation home at Wrightsville Beach that sits near the Coast Guard station. He’s owned the property in the 900 block of Schloss St. for years. And for years he says he’s been battling the Coast Guard to repair the erosion on his property. He claims his pleas keep falling on deaf ears, so a year ago he decided to put something to get attention. He did the same thing just recently.
“I sprinkled dye on top of the sand on my property and as it washes beneath their undermined wall, it carries the dye with it.”
That’s infuriating to neighbors like Heidi Furr-Winslow. While the dye is supposedly non-toxic, she says its a nuisance and disrupts fun at the beach.
“Definitely made a difference in the enjoyment of Wrightsville Beach and also concerns me as a grandmother to trusting that it may not be toxic to the environment,” Furr-Winslow said. “We just don’t know what we absorb into our skin and how that can affect especially someone who might be vulnerable.”
Taber claims the dye he uses is harmless.
“It’s the same dye they put in military life rafts--military survival vest--same dye that they put into the Chicago River on St. Patrick’s Day,” he said.
It’s definitely gotten a lot of attention from neighbors to vacationers to town leaders.
“I myself have asked him to quit dumping dye” said Wrightsville Beach town manager Tim Owens.
Owens says there’s not much the town can do to legally stop Taber from turning the waterway green. He just wants the matter resolved.
“If the Coast Guard has caused it then they need to fix the bulkhead and resolve the situation,” said Owens. “I’m going to reach out to the Coast Guard this week and hopefully get a meeting between the Coast Guard and the property owner (Taber) and set up a meeting at some point and see if we can come to some kind of resolve.”
(1) comment
If he is sprinkling dye on the top layer, it is far more likely it is entering the waterway as runoff, then going down several feet under a bulkhead and then into the water way.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.