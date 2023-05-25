Members of the North Carolina House of Representatives stand in prayer, May 2, 2020, in the North Carolina General Assembly building in Raleigh, N.C. Two North Carolina state House Republicans have lost their caucus leadership positions after recent comments directed at Democratic colleagues questioning their religion and educational attainment. A top House GOP leader announced on Thursday, May 25, 2023 that Reps. Keith Kidwell and Jeff McNeely, who are both white, are no longer deputy majority whips after their resignations were sought by other GOP leaders. (Casey Toth/The News & Observer via AP)