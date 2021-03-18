FILE - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks about vaccine distribution and abortion during a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Congress just sweetened the incentives for states to extend Medicaid insurance coverage to more low-income adults, but the dozen Republican-controlled states that have spent years resisting expanding the programs have no plans to change course now. “Gov. McMaster isn’t for sale, regardless of whatever ill-conceived ‘incentives’ congressional democrats may come up with,” spokesman Brian Symmes said in a statement. “What the federal spending plan does is attempt to offer a short term solution for a long term problem.” (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, file)