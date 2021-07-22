FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory participates during a University of North Carolina Institute of Politics forum in Chapel Hill, N.C. McCrory said on Thursday, July 22, 2021 that he wants to participate in three televised debates ahead of the 2022 primaries, including one in late fall and two early next year. He is competing against U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former Rep. Marker Walker in his bid for the Republican Party's nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, file)