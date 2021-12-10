Congressional candidate Bo Hines and his parents will host a fundraiser with U.S. House members Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ga-14, and Madison Cawthorn, NC-14, two of the most high-profile Republican members of the U.S. House.
The Christmas fundraiser is planned for December 17. A location has yet to be announced. The Hines campaign Twitter account made the fundraiser announcement Friday morning.
Hines, a North Carolina native and former N.C. State football player, originally filed to run in the 13th congressional district. The Democrat-dominated North Carolina Supreme Court recently threw redistricting maps into chaos. At the moment, it’s unclear if Hines will continue to be in 13th once new maps are drawn.
