This combo of images provided by the North Carolina Court of Appeals, show Judges Richard Dietz and Lucy Inman. The stakes in elections for a pair of North Carolina Supreme Court seats this fall are super-sized, as the outcomes could flip the court's partisan makeup during a period of polarization. Court of Appeals Judges Richard Dietz and Lucy Inman are looking to be elevated to the state’s highest court to succeed retiring Associate Justice Robin Hudson. Inman is a registered Democrat, while Dietz is a Republican. (North Carolina Court of Appeals via AP)