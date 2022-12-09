HUBERT - The State Bureau of Investigations released the name of the woman shot and killed on Thanksgiving by an Onslow County deputy.
A spokeswoman for the SBI said Sunshine Foy, 42, was shot on Thanksgiving around noon.
The shooting occurred on Willow Street near Highway 172 in Hubert.
According to Sheriff Chris Thomas, after a traffic stop, the woman appeared armed.
The deputy has been placed on paid-administrative leave, however, the sheriff's office have not released deputy's name.
Foy had multiple convictions in Onslow and Carteret counties. In August 2021, Foywas arrested in Carteret County on drug charges after deputies said she and her daughter drove through a driver’s license check on Radio Island.
The SBI is investigating the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.