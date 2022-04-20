CAMP LEJEUNE — Camp Lejeune officials are investigating the deaths of three juveniles in what appears to be two separate incidents.
Officials have not answered whether anyone has been charged or arrested. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is investigating.
Lejeune officials would not comment on how the children died. Saying out of respect for the families and the investigative process, officials said they will not be providing additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.