TAMPA, Fla. – A 1,644-pound great white shark is pinging off the Gulf Coast of Florida, according to OCEARCH.
The 12.3-foot shark was tagged Sept. 8, 2021, in Nova Scotia and given the name Scot at the time.
According to OCEARCH, the male shark was named for the “welcoming and ocean first dedicated people of Nova Scotia.”
Scot was the first white shark sampled during OCEARCH’s Expedition Nova Scotia 2021 and has since been swimming along the east coast. He has traveled an estimated 3,190 miles.
Scot pinged off the Miami coast in February before swimming around the peninsula into the Gulf of Mexico.
OCEARCH explained that a ping happens when an animal breaks the surface of the water, sending data to researchers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.