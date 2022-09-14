FILE - Floodwaters from the Neuse River surround several homes after Hurricane Matthew in the western part of Wayne County near Goldsboro, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. Nearly six years after extreme rainfall and flooding from Hurricane Matthew damaged many North Carolina homes, some homeowners are still left waiting on repairs. A new bipartisan General Assembly committee tasked with investigating the delays holds its first meeting Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, on the four-year anniversary of when Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina. (Casey Mozingo/The Goldsboro News-Argus via AP, File)