National Weather Service officials warn eastern North Carolina residents that severe thunderstorms are possible later this week.
“A complex low pressure system will impact the area Thursday and Friday, bringing the potential for several hazards. Severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday night into Friday morning. Damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall are possible,” a notification Wednesday from the National Weather Service’s Newport/Morehead City office explained.
The storms have the capacity to produce damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes and locally heavy rain. Due to threat timing being at night, officials advise ensuring multiple ways of receiving warnings, according to the Weather Service.
In addition, Rough surf, minor beach erosion and localized ocean overwash are possible north of Cape Hatteras Thursday night.
The detailed forecast as of Wednesday afternoon shows showers and the possible thunderstorm after 11 p.m. Thursday. The low is expected to be around 65 degrees with southeast winds 14 to 18 mph, and gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. The area could receive up to an inch of rain.
On Friday, showers are likely before 8 a.m. Though the weather service calls for a partly cloudy day with a high near 74, the day will be breezy with a south wind of 17 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph are predicted. The chance of precipitation is 60% and there could be up to a half-inch of rainfall.
