FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016 file photo, Darryl Howard hugs attorney Barry Scheck after a judge threw out a double-murder conviction against him during a hearing at the Durham County Courthouse, in Durham, N.C. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper granted a pardon of innocence Friday, April 30, 2021 to Darryl Anthony Howard, a man imprisoned for two decades before his two murder convictions were vacated more than four years ago by a trial judge. (Kaitlin McKeown/The Herald-Sun via AP)