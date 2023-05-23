RALEIGH — On March 9, 2022, 45-year-old Melissa Elizabeth Chacona pleaded guilty to the charges, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said in a news release.
A former Fuquay-Varina nurse was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for tampering with painkillers intended for surgery patients.
According to court documents and other information presented in court, Chacona worked as a nurse at a Raleigh-area surgical practice.
In early 2019, she began taking the medication from vials of fentanyl, morphine, and meperidine and replacing it with saline, Easley said.
She did this for several months, compromising at least 78 vials, including those intended for surgical patients. Testing revealed that compromised vials contained less than 15% of the actual medication and that the tampering had rendered multiple vials unsterile, Easley said.
Chacona, who also will have three years of supervised release, had already been convicted at the state level for diverting medication earlier in her nursing career. Her plea agreement requires the permanent surrender of her nursing license.
