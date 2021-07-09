FILE - In this May 15, 2019, file photo, Chief Justice Cheri Beasley tours Tryon Palace with members of the Supreme Court of North Carolina, in New Bern, N.C. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley raised nearly $1.3 million in the little more than two months since she entered the race in April. Beasley announced her fundraising haul on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP, File)