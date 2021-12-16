WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for shooting a sheriff's deputy who was trying to execute a search warrant, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.
According to a news release, Ivory Joe Tisdale, 59, of Greensboro, was sentenced on Tuesday in federal court in Winston-Salem. He pleaded guilty in June to drug and firearms charges.
Court records show that on Dec. 10, 2019, deputies from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a local address. During execution of the warrant, Tisdale fired a .38 caliber handgun through the front door, hitting a deputy in the hand.
In addition to a prison sentence, Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder ordered Tisdale to serve concurrent three-year and five-year terms of supervised release and to pay a special assessment of $200. Restitution was also ordered to be paid to the deputy who was shot.
