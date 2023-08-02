OCRACOKE - The North Carolina Ferry Division has announced that the Ocracoke Express ferry is out of service for maintenance. It was originally scheduled for one to two days but is expected to take longer.
The division assures that customers will be refunded for reservations made for the time the ferry will not be operational.
Once the ferry is cleared, the Ocracoke Express will return to its seasonal route until Labor Day. This will be the ferry’s route:
From Hatteras: 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
From Ocracoke: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
