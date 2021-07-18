ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — At the same time the North Carolina Zoo is seeing a huge increase in visitors compared with last year, it's struggling to find staff to keep all of its exhibits open.
“Like just about every other business out there, we’re having difficulty finding applicants,” Diane Villa, director of communications and marketing for the Asheboro zoo, told The Courier-Tribune.
Most attractions are open, but certain features like an obstacle course and feeding activities have remained closed, the newspaper reported.
Villa said 20 people recently turned out for a job fair with dozens of open positions. She said the zoo is partnering with other organizations that hold job fairs and is advertising locally to try to find applicants.
Many of the jobs at the zoo are part time, temporary and pay about $10 to $12 per hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.