PHOENIX (AP) — A fugitive couple wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in North Carolina six months ago were arrested Tuesday in Arizona, federal authorities said.
U.S. Marshals Service officials said 62-year-old Eric Parker and 50-year-old Tangela Parker were taken into custody in Phoenix.
Authorities said the couple had been on the run since Jan. 13.
The Parkers are suspects in the death of Phelifia Marlow, who was shot at a furniture plant in Hickory, North Carolina a few days after a workplace dispute.
U.S. Marshals said they worked over 30 leads stretching across eight states before developing information that the Parkers were staying at a Phoenix residence under the fake names of Jason and Elizabeth Reardon.
The couple was arrested and face extradition to North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.