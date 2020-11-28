ASHEVILLE (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they are investigating a homicide following reports of shots being fired near a baseball field.
Asheville Police said they responded Saturday morning to the reported shooting near Montford baseball field and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he died. Police did not release the man's name and have asked the public for help in the investigation.
