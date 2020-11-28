police lights

ASHEVILLE (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they are investigating a homicide following reports of shots being fired near a baseball field.

Asheville Police said they responded Saturday morning to the reported shooting near Montford baseball field and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died. Police did not release the man's name and have asked the public for help in the investigation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.