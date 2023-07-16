HENRY COUNTY — Human remains were found last month in the crawl space of a Virginia home, according to a Henry County Sheriff’s Office news release.
On June 23, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center got a call about possible human remains in a home’s crawl space.
Deputies responded to a house on John Redd Boulevard in Collinsville, Virginia.
When they arrived, they discovered the remains inside an exterior-covered crawl space.
On Wednesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner positively identified the remains through the use of DNA analysis.
The person who died was identified as Austin Lane Mabry, 30, of Bassett, Virginia.
The preliminary autopsy results showed no apparent signs of foul play.
The completed autopsy report is pending additional testing to determine the cause and manner of death.
