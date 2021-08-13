FILE - This Jan. 29, 2009, file photo shows the skyline of Charlotte, N.C. Charlotte is one of 14 U.S. cities that gained more than 100,000 residents from 2010 to 2020, but Wake County solidified its spot as North Carolina's most populous county, according to data the U.S. Census Bureau released on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)