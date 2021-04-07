WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they've arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting that left a 4-year-old boy wounded.
The Winston-Salem Journal reported Tuesday that teenager is accused by the city's police of firing a gun from a car toward a crowd of people.
The 4-year-old, Semaj Da-von Roseborough, was struck in his arm while he was playing on the sidewalk, police said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the 17-year-old was driving a stolen vehicle when he was arrested. He is being held in juvenile detention. Police said he is the second person charged in Semaj’s shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.