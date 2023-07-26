RALEIGH – UNC Health Care is ending its services at a behavioral health facility in Raleigh and will be laying off 246 employees, according to a layoff notice filed with the state of North Carolina. However, Wake County, which owns the facility, says it is seeking another provider.
The facility is called WakeBrook. It is located at 107 Sunnybrook Road.
“WakeBrook is owned by Wake County. UNC Health has been providing care and services at the facility for 10 years. Wake County is working to find another provider,” a spokesperson for UNC Health Care says.
UNC Health said it is relocating the primary care clinic at WakeBrook.
End of UNC services date is Sept. 30.
As for patients, UNC’s spokesperson said: “In the meantime, those patients will need to be seen at other clinics and hospitals. UNC WakeBrook’s primary care clinic will be relocating to 401 E. Whitaker Mill Road in Raleigh, joining several other behavioral health service providers in Wake County.”
On July 10 Wake County said it was “disappointed” by the UNC Health decision and is “is working closely with its partner, Alliance Health, to secure a new service provider at the facility as soon as possible.”
“It’s unfortunate that after discussing several different proposals with UNC Health, we could not settle on terms for a service contract,” said Wake County Manager David Ellis. “WakeBrook is an important care center in our community, and we’re committed to minimizing the gap between providers, so we can continue to serve our residents battling mental health and substance use issues.”
The notice was signed by Scott Doak, UNC Health Care chief human resources officer.
Wake County said it and Alliance Health “are currently in negotiations with a new provider that could deliver services at WakeBrook that would be similar to what UNC Health offers now.”
According to the County, services include: detoxification for drugs and alcohol, crisis support, and inpatient psychiatric services. Wake County is also engaging with WakeMed and other community organizations on collective solutions that better support a healthier community – addressing medical needs, mental health needs, and personal challenges that present barriers to achieving optimal wellness and whole-person health.
The UNC Health Care spokesperson said the system is looking to find jobs for the affected workers.
“Our leadership, human resources team, and many others are working diligently to find new positions for these valued employees within the UNC Health system,” he said.
“For example, some WakeBrook employees will transition to positions at UNC Health Rex in Raleigh, UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, and our new behavioral health hospital for children and adolescents in Butner,” he added.
