Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions.
The affected crossings are:
Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County
Morristown Road near N.C. 58 in Carteret County
Both are scheduled to close to vehicular traffic on Saturday morning. Riggs Road is scheduled to reopen by mid-November, while Morristown Road is expected to open earlier by the end of October.
These will be the signed detours:
Riggs Road: Smith Road, Belgrade Swansboro Road, Parkertown Road and Hubert Boulevard
Morristown Road: N.C. 58, Stella Road, Farin Ward Road and Wetherington Landing Road.
Drivers should approach the closures cautiously and take into account the detour when reaching their destinations
